To enter the United States as a foreigner, in most cases a visa must be obtained, corresponding to the nature of the trip, or an ESTA authorization from the Visa Waiver Program to which several countries belong.

However, there is one more document that allows direct entry without a visa or passport. This is the Permanent Resident Card , a document that allows its holders to travel abroad and return , as long as the immigration conditions established by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) are met.

Form I-485: Who can apply for Permanent Residence in the United States in this way?

Through the procedure known as “Adjustment of Status”, foreign nationals who are already legally in the United States can file Form I-485 to apply for Permanent Residence if they meet the requirements of any of the categories provided under the Immigration Law.

Among the main categories are:

Family-based immigration.

Employment-based immigration.

Refugees and asylees.

Victims of human trafficking or other crimes.

Other categories that can be seen on the USCIS website.

Permanent Resident Card: What does it allow and how does it differ from a visa?

This document certifies that a person is a lawful permanent resident of the United States and allows them to work and live in the country without a visa . In addition, it also serves to apply for citizenship when the requirements are met.

It differs from a visa because the latter only authorizes temporary entry for a specific purpose such as tourism, studies, or employment .