The American visa is an essential document for all foreigners who wish to visit the United States, since the authorities will request it as part of the required documents for travel.

In this regard, it is essential that all travelers consider respecting an essential rule reflected in the Form I-94: leave the country strictly on the stipulated date, which is the one approved by the authorities.

If this is not complied with, the American visa will be automatically revoked and will lose all validity for travel.

The Department of State explains on its official website that failing to leave the United States on the previously set date means the loss of legal status that authorizes staying in the country.

Under Section 222(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) , any visa belonging to a holder out of status is automatically revoked by the authorities. This means that it loses its validity for making new visits , regardless of the remaining validity it may have.

“Not leaving the United States on time can also make you ineligible for visas in the future," the authorities warn. This will depend closely on the length of time that has been spent in the country illegally.

How the stay can be extended without violating Form I-94

If you need to remain in the country longer, an extension can be officially requested from USCIS. This procedure is allowed only if