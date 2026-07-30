For those who choose the United States as a tourist destination, Florida, New York, Boston and Chicago are among the most popular destinations, whether to enjoy the main attractions or to visit their beaches.

In most cases, foreigners must enter with a valid U.S. visa that must be arranged before the trip and stamped in the passport.

However, the countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP, by its English name Visa Waiver Program), can access an alternative that allows them to travel without a visa.

The United States allows entry and legal stay in August without a U.S. visa: Who can access it?

With the Visa Waiver Program, citizens of participating countries will be able to enter Florida, New York, Boston and Chicago for up to 90 days to carry out tourism-related activities or business trips.

To take advantage of this benefit, a Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA) must first be obtained and if the application is approved, it is valid for up to two years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. During this period, multiple entries into the country will be allowed.

Which countries are part of it?

Andorra.

Australia.

Austria.

Belgium.

Brunei.

Chile.

Croatia.

Czech Republic.

Denmark.

Estonia.

Finland.

France.

Germany.

Greece.

Hungary.

Iceland.

Ireland.

Israel.

Italy.

Japan.

South Korea.

Latvia.

Liechtenstein.

Lithuania.

Luxembourg.

Malta.

Monaco.

Netherlands.

New Zealand.

Norway.

Poland.

Portugal.

Qatar.

San Marino.

Singapore.

Slovakia.

Slovenia.

Spain.

Sweden.

Switzerland.

Taiwan.

United Kingdom.

VWP authorization: What requirements must be met to obtain it?

To process this VWP authorization, the following requirements must be met: