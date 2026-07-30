Texas drivers may have their driver’s license denied or revoked if they do not have certain family obligations regularized.

This measure may be applied to those who have accumulated child support arrears and requires the intervention of the Texas Office of the Attorney General and the state courts.

Driver’s license at risk: in which cases Texas may revoke it

The current regulations may be applied to all drivers who are delinquent in paying child support.

In these cases, the department in charge can

Revoke a valid driver’s license

Deny the issuance of a new license

Maintain the restriction until the situation is resolved

What drivers must do to recover their driver’s license

This revocation or denial will remain in effect until the Office of the Attorney General or the court, as applicable, issues an order saying that this measure be set aside or suspended.

When the requirements required by the competent authorities are met, the driver’s eligibility status may be updated again.

It is important to note that the regulations also state that those who lost their license due to arrears in child support payments are already not eligible to obtain an occupational license (occupational license), a special authorization that in other cases allows driving with certain limitations.