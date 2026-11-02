On Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 , public schools in three U.S. districts will suspend classes for Veterans Day, a federal holiday.

The break will give students a four-day school week, from Monday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 13, with Wednesday off.

Which states and districts will not have classes on Wednesday, Nov. 11

The break is included in the official academic calendars of three school systems:

New York : New York City Public Schools (NYC Public Schools) said there will be no school on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The 2026-2027 calendar specifically lists “Veterans Day, schools closed.”

Florida : The Palm Beach County School District confirmed the closure. Its calendar lists Nov. 11 as “Fall Holiday; No School & District Offices Closed.”

New Mexico: Albuquerque Public Schools also set the closure of its schools. In its academic schedule, the date is listed as “Veterans Day — Schools closed.”

Why will there be no classes on Nov. 11

The closure is tied to the observance of Veterans Day, a federally recognized holiday observed every Nov. 11.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) included the day in its official 2026 holiday calendar and listed it as “Wednesday, November 11 | Veterans Day.”

It is worth noting that while the date is recognized nationwide, each school district keeps its own rules for setting the academic calendar .

What other November days will have no classes?

The respective school calendars will have another major change in November for Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The break periods will be:

New York : schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, for the Thanksgiving break.

Palm Beach, Florida : There will be no classes for the entire week, from Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27.

Albuquerque, New Mexico: schools will suspend activities from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27.

What Veterans Day commemorates

Veterans Day is a national observance dedicated to honoring the people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including those who are still serving and those who have left military service.

Its origins are tied to the armistice that ended the fighting in World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

The date was first known as Armistice Day, but in 1954, it was officially renamed Veterans Day to honor veterans of all the wars in which the United States took part.

Each year, ceremonies, tributes, and parades are held in cities across the country.