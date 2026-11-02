The historic farm equipment maker John Deere said it expects to hire more than 400 workers at various U.S. facilities and rehire more than 275 employees who had been laid off. The hires will take place over the next few months.

According to the company in an official statement published on Oct. 30, the move will affect its industrial and distribution operations in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

With this new round of hiring, John Deere will have made about 1,000 recall offers since 2024, although some workers at its facilities still remain out of work.

Where will John Deere hire more than 400 workers in the U.S.?

The company said the new hires will be spread across different factories and distribution centers in three states.

The facilities John Deere named are:

Illinois : Harvester Works in East Moline, Seeding and Cylinder Works in Moline, and the North American Parts Distribution Center in Milan.

Iowa : Davenport Works, Dubuque Works and Ottumwa Works.

Kansas: Coffeyville Works.

The company did not detail how many positions will go to each site or specify salaries, hiring requirements or the opening dates for each job.

However, it confirmed that it expects to bring on more than 400 people over the next few months as part of an expansion of its workforce.

What will happen to the laid-off John Deere workers?

In addition to the new hires, the company said it will call back more than 275 workers from its Waterloo, Iowa, operations who had been affected by earlier layoffs.

John Deere said that with this move, all employees who remained laid off in Waterloo, Quad Cities, Ottumwa and Dubuque have now been called back to work.

However, about 125 workers in the Des Moines area of Iowa remain laid off, so the employment recovery has not yet reached all facilities.

The company said the staffing increase is intended to strengthen its ability to meet customer needs in different operating scenarios, including future labor negotiations.