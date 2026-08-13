Residents of Hawaii will enjoy a new long weekend thanks to an official holiday that will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2026. This is Statehood Day, a state holiday that commemorates Hawaii’s admission as the 50th state of the United States.

Although the date creates a three-day break for many workers and public employees in Hawaii, it is not a federal holiday, so the rest of the United States will continue its activities as normal.

The Government declared a holiday for this Friday

The Hawaii state government officially recognizes Statehood Day, a celebration that recalls August 21, 1959, when then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the proclamation that made Hawaii the 50th state of the Union.

Currently, the holiday is observed every third Friday in August, so in 2026 it falls on Friday, August 21, creating a long weekend together with Saturday, August 22, and Sunday, August 23.

Which services will be affected

The holiday applies mainly within the state of Hawaii. During that day, various public offices remain closed or operate with reduced services, including:

State government offices

Numerous county offices

State courts

Several public schools and universities

Some banks and public agencies

Many private companies continue operating normally, although some also give their employees the day off.

There will be a new long weekend this month

Since Statehood Day 2026 is celebrated on a Friday, many people in Hawaii will be able to enjoy three consecutive days of rest: