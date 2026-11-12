The Social Security Administration (SSA) tells everyone who receives family benefits which key changes must be reported right away to the agency if they occur.

“To make sure you receive the correct payments, keep us informed about certain changes,” the agency says in an official post.

In this context, there are three types of events family beneficiaries must report: changes in personal information, in daily life and in employment status.

The three types of changes family beneficiaries must report

According to official information, everyone who receives benefits based on family benefits must report:

Changes in personal information

Name

Phone number

Mailing address

Direct deposit account

Changes in their situation

Marital status

Number of children living in the household

Change in custody of a child receiving benefits

Citizenship and immigration status

School attendance (from kindergarten through the final year of high school)

Incarceration

Changes in employment

These changes must be reported by each person receiving benefits who has not yet reached full retirement age

Work status and self-employment

Earnings above $24,480 in 2026, before taxes.

How to report these changes to avoid problems

The official guidance is that if anything changes related to any of the items listed above, call +1 800-772-1213.

In most time zones, phone hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Problems caused by not reporting changes to SSA on time

Life changes can affect a beneficiary’s eligibility and the amount of the benefit they are entitled to receive. If they are not reported correctly, payments may be missed or an overpayment may occur. In the latter case, SSA will require repayment of the excess money it paid out.

“Overpayments usually happen when we do not have the correct information about you. Always let us know about any changes in your situation,” SSA says.