Next Tuesday, November 3, the day of the midterm elections in the United States, some public schools will suspend in-person classes , while others will continue with their usual activities. In New York, all students will have remote classes, according to the school calendar.

A survey by SchoolYearCalendars.com, updated last October 15 based on data from official calendars, found that 104 of the 179 school districts analyzed (58%) will not have classes that day. The other 75 will maintain academic activities. The measure will not be uniform across the country.

Which states will close schools on Tuesday, November 3

According to the survey, all districts included in the sample from these five states will suspend classes:

Connecticut: 27 of 27 districts without classes. New Hampshire: 13 of 13. New Mexico: 14 of 14. Rhode Island: 14 of 14. West Virginia: 11 of 11. In this state, the closure is also backed by a state rule. The study cites the West Virginia Code §18A-5-2, which establishes that : 11 of 11. In this state, the closure is also backed by a state rule. The study cites the, which establishes that schools must close during primary, general, or special elections held statewide or in the school district.

The report also identified districts with different calendars within the same state, so families should check their school’s official schedule.

Which states will have normal classes?

In other states, Election Day will not mean a widespread suspension of school activities. According to the study, Arkansas (14 districts), Mississippi (nine), and North Dakota (nine) will have classes in all the schools included in the sample.

There will also be differences in other states. In Louisiana, eight of the nine districts analyzed will not have classes; in Missouri, it will be 12 of 18. By contrast, only three of the 11 in Iowa, one of the 11 in Kansas, and one of the 19 in Nebraska will suspend activities.

How to know whether there will be classes at each school in the country

The recommendation is to review the 2026-2027 school calendar published by the corresponding district and confirm whether Tuesday, November 3, appears as a no-class day, professional development day, or regular activity day.