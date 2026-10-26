Some Pennsylvanian residents may qualify for the state’s rebate worth up to $1,000 to help cover property taxes or rent. The program targets older adults and people with disabilities who meet specific age and income requirements, offering financial relief to eligible homeowners and renters.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is accepting applications for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2025. Residents have until December 31, 2026, to submit their claims, and the state has already processed hundreds of thousands of rebates this year.

Who qualifies for Pennsylvania’s rebates worth up to $1,000?

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program is available to Pennsylvania homeowners and renters who meet the state’s eligibility requirements. Applicants must fall into one of these categories:

Homeowners and renters aged 65 and older.

Widows and widowers aged 50 and older.

People with disabilities aged 18 and older.

Applicants must also have an annual household income of $48,110 or less. Eligibility is based on income and the amount paid in property taxes or rent during the previous year. Residents must submit a new application every year to receive the benefit.

How much can eligible residents receive?

The standard rebate amount depends on household income. Under Pennsylvania’s current program guidelines for rebates on 2025 property taxes or rent, eligible residents may receive between $380 and $1,000.

The maximum standard rebate is available to applicants with annual household incomes of $8,550 or less. The amounts for other income brackets are:

$770 for annual household income between $8,551 and $16,040.

$460 for annual household income between $16,041 and $19,240.

$380 for annual household income between $19,241 and $48,110.

Some applicants may qualify for additional assistance through supplemental rebates worth between $190 and $500. These supplements are subject to additional requirements, including rules based on property taxes and income or residence in certain cities.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program is available to Pennsylvania homeowners and renters who meet the state’s eligibility requirements. JComp | Magnific

Eligible applicants could receive up to $1,500 when the supplemental rebate is included .

How to apply before the December 31 deadline

Eligible residents can submit their applications online through myPATH, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s filing system. The service is free, available in English and Spanish, and does not require applicants to create an account.

Residents can also apply by mail or in person. Depending on their circumstances, they may need to provide proof of age or disability, income documentation, and evidence of property taxes or rent paid.

The deadline to apply for rebates covering 2025 property taxes or rent is December 31, 2026. Applications postmarked by that date will be accepted for processing.