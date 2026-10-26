Many people who have a dog or a cat at home may wonder if their pet really loves them. Both animals have particular ways of showing affection, and some of their behaviors can be difficult for humans to interpret.

The emotional bond does not develop in the same way in dogs and cats, nor do they express their affection in the same way. However, playing with them, attending to their needs, and avoiding physical punishment are some of the practices that can help strengthen the relationship with their owners.

How does your dog behave when it really loves you?

For dogs, according to PetMD by Chewy, like humans, dogs release oxytocin, known as the love hormone. Its levels can increase when their owners look at them, talk to them, pet them, or interact with them in a positive way.

Among the main signs that your dog loves you, you can recognize the following:

They wag their tail when they see you as a sign of enthusiasm or excitement.

They maintain eye contact as a sign of trust and connection.

They greet you enthusiastically when you come home.

They lick you as part of their natural social bonding behaviors.

They bring you their toys as an invitation to play and interact.

They raise their eyebrows when they look at you, especially when recognizing a familiar person.

They follow you everywhere because they want to be close to you.

They sleep by your side because they feel comfortable and safe in your presence.

What signs of affection can be seen in a cat?

According to PetMD by Chewy, recognizing cats’ body language and vocalizations can help identify their displays of affection and trust: