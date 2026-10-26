Many people who have a dog or a cat at home may wonder if their pet really loves them. Both animals have particular ways of showing affection, and some of their behaviors can be difficult for humans to interpret.
The emotional bond does not develop in the same way in dogs and cats, nor do they express their affection in the same way. However, playing with them, attending to their needs, and avoiding physical punishment are some of the practices that can help strengthen the relationship with their owners.
How does your dog behave when it really loves you?
For dogs, according to PetMD by Chewy, like humans, dogs release oxytocin, known as the love hormone. Its levels can increase when their owners look at them, talk to them, pet them, or interact with them in a positive way.
Among the main signs that your dog loves you, you can recognize the following:
- They wag their tail when they see you as a sign of enthusiasm or excitement.
- They maintain eye contact as a sign of trust and connection.
- They greet you enthusiastically when you come home.
- They lick you as part of their natural social bonding behaviors.
- They bring you their toys as an invitation to play and interact.
- They raise their eyebrows when they look at you, especially when recognizing a familiar person.
- They follow you everywhere because they want to be close to you.
- They sleep by your side because they feel comfortable and safe in your presence.
What signs of affection can be seen in a cat?
According to PetMD by Chewy, recognizing cats’ body language and vocalizations can help identify their displays of affection and trust:
- Eye contact and slow blinking: They may look at people they feel safe with and slowly close their eyes as a sign of trust.
- Head butting and cheek rubbing: They rub their head or face against their owners as part of their social interactions and to leave their scent.
- Grooming: They may lick their owners as a form of affectionate interaction and allow themselves to be brushed when they feel comfortable.
- Front paw kneading: They make alternating movements with their paws, a behavior learned during nursing that may be associated with comfort and well-being.
- Belly exposure: They may lie on their backs and show one of their most vulnerable areas as a sign of trust, although this does not necessarily mean they want to be petted.
- Soft meows: They may vocalize calmly when their owners talk to them, as a form of communication.
- Purring: They usually purr when they are relaxed or enjoying petting, although they can also do so in situations of stress or discomfort.
- Greeting at the door: They may come up to greet their owners when they return home.
- Following: They seek to stay close to their owners or keep them in sight.
- Upright tail: they may lift their tail with the tip slightly curved, forming a hook, as a sign of a friendly approach.
- Gifts: they may bring toys or prey to their owners, although this behavior does not always constitute a display of affection.
- Shared rest: they choose to sleep near or on top of their owners when they feel comfortable and safe in their presence.