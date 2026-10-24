The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) investigates various forms of tax fraud, including the practices of some tax preparers who file returns with false information to obtain improper tax benefits.

These irregularities are among the priority areas of IRS Criminal Investigation, which also investigates tax evasion, identity theft, and fraudulent refund claims.

What do abusive tax preparers do?

According to the official IRS website, some tax preparers resort to fraudulent practices by including false data or altering reported amounts to obtain tax benefits that do not apply.

These practices may include:

Reporting personal or business expenses higher than the actual amounts.

Including expenses that did not exist or cannot be deducted from taxes.

Claiming tax benefits for which the taxpayer does not qualify.

claiming credits or deductions they are not entitled to.

Which unit is responsible for investigating these tax fraud cases?

The IRS Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI) is the unit responsible for investigating possible tax-related crimes and other illegal financial activities. This division is the only federal unit with authority to criminally investigate violations of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC).

Its special agents analyze suspicious returns, investigate possible fraudulent schemes, and gather evidence that can be used in criminal proceedings.

Its areas of investigation include the activities of abusive tax preparers, especially when they file false returns to obtain improper financial benefits.

What other frauds are closely investigated?

In addition to fraudulent returns filed by tax preparers, the IRS identifies other practices that may lead to criminal investigations.

These include: