Car insurance is required to register a vehicle in New York State. New York. However, there are several discounts that can help drivers lower the cost of their policies.

The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) offers on its official website a checklist that includes 10 discount categories policyholders can review to see whether they qualify and potentially save money.

What discounts can apply to a car insurance policy?

There are 10 types of discounts that can help you save when buying insurance:

1- Defensive driving course: for completing a crash prevention course.

2- Passive restraint devices: for having safety features such as automatic seat belts or airbags.

3- Anti-lock brakes: for having an ABS braking system installed.

4- Anti-theft devices: for having security systems that help prevent theft.

5- Driver training: for completing driver education courses.

6- Multi-vehicle discount: for insuring more than one car.

7- Retirees and seniors: for driving less, depending on the insurer’s terms.

8- Daytime running lights: for having lights that stay on during the day.

9- Safe driving: for maintaining an accident-free driving record.

10- Multi-policy discount: for buying several insurance policies from the same insurer.

What information must be verified to get insurance?

Among the details that must be verified when applying for auto insurance are:

The geographic area where the vehicle is used or registered.

Make, model, year, and VIN.

Age of the primary driver.

Whether there is a young driver in the household.

Whether the car will be used for work.

History of points from traffic violations and accidents.

What are the mandatory minimum coverage requirements in New York?

The minimum coverage required for every car registered and currently plated in New York is:

Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident.

Property damage liability: $10,000.

Personal injury protection (PIP): $50,000.

Uninsured motorists: $25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident.

Optional coverage limits in New York

Additional coverage options that can be purchased for greater protection include: