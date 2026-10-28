AT&T will send out checks worth up to $5,000 to millions of Americans by December 2026. These payments are part of a multi-million-dollar settlement after two separate data breaches in 2024.

This compensation reaches current and former clients whose personal information has been exposed in these cybersecurity incidents. The US District Court for the Northern District of Texas granted final approval of a $177million class action settlement on October 2, 2026.

AT&T will send finance checks worth up to $2,500 or $5,000, depending on the damage

Although AT&T did not admit to any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay $177million to resolve the claims and compensate all affected individuals.

The first data breach occurred in March 2024, and a lot of personal information, such as Social Security Numbers (SSNs), phone numbers, and addresses, was leaked.

The second breach occurred in July 2024 and involved records related to customers’ calls and text messages.

Eligible claimants can receive up to $5,000 for documented financial losses related to the March incident or up to $2,500 for losses linked to the July breach. However, these amounts are maximum limits, not guaranteed payments.

Image illustration. AT&T agreed to a $177 million settlement over two data breaches in 2024. Shutterstock

Claimants had to provide supporting documentation showing that their losses were attributable to the data breach.

AT&T settlement payments range from $6.50 to $40 for other claimants

Customers who filed valid claims but did not submit documentation of financial losses are eligible for tiered cash payments. The amount depends on which breach affected them and, for the March incident, whether their Social Security numbers were exposed.

The estimated payments are:

Tier 1 : Between $39 and $40 for eligible claimants whose Social Security numbers were exposed in the March breach.

Tier 2 : Between $7.50 and $8.10 for eligible claimants affected by the March breach whose Social Security numbers were not exposed.

Tier 3: Between $6.50 and $7.10 for eligible claimants affected by the July breach.

These amounts are estimates rather than guaranteed payments. The final distributions depend on the number of valid claims and the costs covered by the settlement fund.

The deadline to file a claim was December 18, 2025, so the settlement does not represent a new opportunity to apply for compensation. Payments may be issued electronically or by paper check, depending on the option selected when the claim was submitted.