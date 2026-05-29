In New Jersey, formal regulations are established in the Administrative Code that all parents must follow when registering their newborn child so that the chosen name can appear in official records.

The state specifies that, although the choice of the baby’s first and last name is a right of the parents, it is stipulated that, if the choice includes certain characteristics considered unacceptable, the State Registrar has the authority to reject them.

Prohibited names for newborns

Parents have the authority to name their child as they prefer, in accordance with New Jersey Administrative Code § 8:2-1.4. However, authorities reserve the right to reject any first or last name that contains:

Likewise, approval may be denied for a name that is deemed illegible.

The name is printed on the back of the birth record and, for it to be valid, it must be signed by the parents and the hospital official.

In addition, it is essential to note that the parents or the baby’s legal guardian will only have five days from birth to define the surname. Otherwise, the authorities will register the baby with both parents’ surnames in alphabetical order and separated by a hyphen.

What surname will the child have if the parents do not agree?

In situations where the mother and father share legal custody of their child and are unable to agree on the surname to be assigned, it is important to note that both options will be recorded alphabetically and entered together on the certificate, using a hyphen to separate them.

Agreement on this matter is essential for the proper registration and recognition of the minor’s name, thus ensuring that both surnames are reflected equally and formally in official documents.