The United States confirmed that travelers who enter the country without a visa and stay more than 90 days will lose that permit automatically. The measure applies at all airports in the country, including those in Miami, New York, Houston and Los Angeles.

The rule corresponds to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), administered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which allows citizens of more than 40 countries to travel for tourism or business without applying for a visa. Authorization is obtained through the ESTA system.

What happens if a traveler exceeds 90 days with this permit?

Anyone who exceeds the authorized period permanently loses ESTA authorization, even if the overstay is by just one day. From that moment on, they can no longer enter the United States without a visa.

The loss of the benefit does not depend on the airport of entry or a manual decision: CBP cross-checks airline records with the electronic I-94 system, so every entry and exit is documented. Among the direct consequences are:

Permanent loss of ESTA authorization.

Requirement to apply for a visa at a U.S. consulate or embassy.

Record of the extended stay in the traveler’s immigration history.

How does this measure affect travelers?

The main impact is the loss of visa-free travel access: every future entry requires a consular interview, a process that in several countries can take months. ESTA also cannot be extended or change status once the period has expired.