A home method proposes placing a small piece of adhesive tape on a motorcycle wheel to check whether the vehicle was moved while it was parked. The mark works as a visual reference and can be removed afterward.

The technique does not replace an alarm, a lock, or a motorcycle security system. In addition, it must be applied carefully so that the tape does not remain on the tread or interfere with the brakes or any moving part.

What is putting adhesive tape on the motorcycle wheel for

The main objective is to create a reference mark that makes it possible to see whether the wheel has changed position. To do this, a small strip of tape can be placed on a clean and visible area of the tire, near the valve or another identifiable point.

If the motorcycle remains parked, the mark should keep a similar position relative to the ground, the valve, or the fender. If someone moves the vehicle and turns the wheel, the tape may appear in another spot.

What this method can detect and what it cannot

The tape can indicate that the wheel has changed position since the last time it was observed. However, it does not make it possible to know who moved the motorcycle, when it happened, or whether the movement was intentional.

The mark may also come off because of rain, dust, heat, rubbing, or the condition of the surface. For that reason, it is a household check and not definitive proof or a surveillance system.

How to place the tape without compromising safety

Before applying the method, it is important to choose an area that does not come into contact with the asphalt, the brake disc, the chain, or other parts that move while riding. The procedure can be done as follows:

Clean and dry a small side area of the tire. Cut a small piece of visible-colored tape. Place it on the sidewall of the tire, without covering the strip that touches the ground. Note its position relative to the valve, the fender or the ground. Check the mark before using the motorcycle and remove it if it is loose or detached.

What elements should not be covered with tape?

The tape should not be placed on the tread because it could come off while riding and leave residue. It should also not cover the disc, the caliper, or any element of the brake system.

On motorcycles with an inner tube, rim tape is a technical product installed inside the rim to protect the tube from the ends of the spokes. That piece should not be confused with a piece of tape placed on the outside as a visual mark.

When is it advisable to use another security measure

If the motorcycle is left on the street for many hours or in a low-traffic area, it is advisable to use specific measures such as a disc lock, a chain secured to a strong point, an alarm, or a tracking system.

Before starting off, you should check the pressure, the condition of the tires, and the operation of the brakes. If the tape came loose or ended up near a moving part, it must be removed completely before riding.