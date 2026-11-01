Spain’s Civil Guard has issued a warning about a practice that may seem harmless, but could have serious legal consequences. In a post on its official TikTok account, the force warned about offers of money in exchange for picking up packages for strangers, a strategy that could be used to bring drugs into Spain.

Accepting this kind of job without knowing the contents of the package can implicate someone in a drug trafficking investigation and could even land them in prison. That is why authorities advise people to be wary of offers promising easy money in exchange for doing what appears to be a simple task.

Picking up a package for strangers could implicate you in a drug trafficking offense

In its Oct. 20 post, the Civil Guard explained how this kind of scam works: A person receives an offer of money to pick up a package, with no need to buy anything or arrange shipping. But behind that proposal could be an operation to bring narcotics into the country.

In that sense, it warned that even if the person has not bought or transported the drugs to Spain directly, their involvement could link them to a drug trafficking investigation if there are signs they helped distribute them or facilitated the illegal activity.

Prison terms for drug trafficking

The consequences can be especially serious. Article 368 of the Penal Code sets prison terms of one to three years when the substances do not cause serious harm to health and three to six years when the drugs can cause that kind of harm. It also provides for fines depending on the value of the substances.

The penalty can increase if aggravating circumstances apply, such as involvement in a criminal organization or trafficking in large quantities. That is why accepting a job like this can carry criminal consequences far more serious than the money offered for picking up the package.

Civil Guard urges people to be wary of easy-money offers

To avoid falling into situations like this, authorities recommend not accepting money from strangers in exchange for picking up packages whose contents are unknown. The apparent simplicity of the task does not eliminate the legal risks it can involve.

In its TikTok message, the Civil Guard was blunt: “ Don’t accept money to pick up a package for strangers without knowing what’s inside. Don’t take the risk. Easy money can cost you dearly .”

The agency also summed up its warning with a direct message: “Beware of easy money. Don’t fall for it.” The goal is to keep people from becoming, without realizing the possible consequences, intermediaries for shipments used to bring drugs into Spain.