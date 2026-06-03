The Office of the Attorney General of Texas can suspend the driver’s license of any father or mother who owes child support payments. The measure applies to those listed in the child support debtor registry, and the state government actively enforces it.

The agency coordinates with more than 60 licensing agencies statewide. The goal is to pressure noncustodial parents to fulfill their financial obligations to their children.

Who is on the list and what licenses can be seized?

Any noncustodial parent with child support debt in Texas may be included in the Office of the Attorney General registry. Once the noncompliance is detected, the agency requests the suspension of the following licenses:

Driver’s license

Professional licenses (medicine, law, construction, among others)

Hunting and fishing licenses

The impact can be direct on the ability to work, especially in professions that require official authorization to practice.

What other consequences does failing to pay child support have in Texas?

The license seizure is not the only tool available. The Office of the Attorney General can also block the debtor’s passport renewal or issuance, preventing them from leaving the country while the debt remains unpaid.

In addition, the agency can place liens on properties, bank accounts, retirement plans, life insurance policies, and other assets. Those who do not regularize their situation may see their assets affected progressively until the debt is paid off.