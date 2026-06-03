The U.S. government expanded screening requirements for access to a non-immigrant visa: starting March 30, 2026 , the State Department reviews applicants’ social media for new immigration categories as a national security requirement. Those who do not pass this scrutiny may have their applications rejected.

The measure adds to similar checks that already apply to H-1B, F, M, and J visas. It now extends to categories such as K-1 (fiancés), R-1 (religious workers), U and T (crime victims), among several others. The State Department frames it within its policy that every visa adjudication is a national security decision .

What exactly does the new social media test require?

The State Department instructed all applicants in the expanded categories to set their social media profiles to public or open before attending the consular interview. The goal is to allow officials to access the information available online as part of the vetting process.

The review seeks to identify applicants who are inadmissible for posing a threat to U.S. national security or public safety. The categories now included are:

A-3 (domestic employees of diplomats)

G-5 (domestic employees of representatives of international organizations)

H-3 (trainees) and their H-4 dependents

K-1 and K-2 (fiancés and their children)

K-3 (spouses of U.S. citizens)

Q (international cultural exchange)

R-1 and R-2 (religious workers and dependents)

S, T, and U (informants, trafficking victims, and crime victims)

C-3 (if the person is a domestic worker)

What happens if the requirements are not met?

A private profile at the time of the interview may be interpreted as obstructing the vetting process and leading to visa denial. The State Department is explicit: a U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right, and applicants must credibly demonstrate their eligibility.

Those who have consular appointments scheduled should review their privacy settings in advance. The measure is already in effect, so any appointment scheduled from March 30, 2026, onward is subject to these new checks.