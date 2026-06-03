When traveling to Canada, Americans do not always need to present a valid passport that is still current; instead, according to what Canadian authorities have detailed, these travelers may show other documents that allow them entry.

Although the recommendation is always to travel with the U.S. passport, it is specified that there are other documents that are considered equally valid, although ideally you should check according to the mode of travel and personal circumstances.

Information for American travelers: documents accepted in Canada

Those who have an expired passport may choose other documents to travel to Canada, such as

Birth certificate

Certificate of citizenship or naturalization

Indian status certificate, along with photo ID

Enhanced U.S. driver’s license

What documents are required for permanent residents of the United States

To travel as a permanent resident of the United States to Canada if the trip is by air, it will be necessary to present

Valid passport from the country of which one is a national

Valid permanent resident card or other equivalent proof that confirms status

If, instead, the trip is made by land or water and entry is made directly from the United States, simply presenting the permanent resident card or equivalent proof of status will be enough. In these cases, a passport is not required.