En esta noticia
When traveling to Canada, Americans do not always need to present a valid passport that is still current; instead, according to what Canadian authorities have detailed, these travelers may show other documents that allow them entry.
Although the recommendation is always to travel with the U.S. passport, it is specified that there are other documents that are considered equally valid, although ideally you should check according to the mode of travel and personal circumstances.
Information for American travelers: documents accepted in Canada
Those who have an expired passport may choose other documents to travel to Canada, such as
- Birth certificate
- Certificate of citizenship or naturalization
- Indian status certificate, along with photo ID
- Enhanced U.S. driver’s license
What documents are required for permanent residents of the United States
To travel as a permanent resident of the United States to Canada if the trip is by air, it will be necessary to present
- Valid passport from the country of which one is a national
- Valid permanent resident card or other equivalent proof that confirms status
If, instead, the trip is made by land or water and entry is made directly from the United States, simply presenting the permanent resident card or equivalent proof of status will be enough. In these cases, a passport is not required.