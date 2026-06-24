Thousands of New York homeowners are set to receive another round of property tax relief payments as the state begins sending out STAR checks worth up to $1,500.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that eligible homeowners living in communities where school taxes are due in August and September will start receiving their benefits in the coming weeks as part of the second phase of the 2026 STAR season.

How much money can homeowners receive?

The amount of the benefit depends on the type of STAR program a homeowner qualifies for.

Most homeowners eligible for a standard STAR credit are expected to receive checks ranging from $350 to $600.

Meanwhile, seniors who qualify for the Enhanced STAR program could receive significantly larger payments, with benefits ranging from $700 to $1,500.

Who qualifies for STAR benefits?

The STAR program is designed to provide property tax relief to eligible New York homeowners by reducing school-related property tax costs.

Benefits are delivered in one of two ways:

A STAR exemption , which lowers the homeowner’s school tax bill.

A STAR credit, issued through a paper check or direct deposit.

State officials estimate that approximately 2.83 million homeowners will receive STAR benefits this year.

Where have STAR payments already been sent?

The first phase of the 2026 STAR season covered areas with school tax due dates in June and July, including:

New York City

Yonkers

Buffalo

Rochester

Syracuse

Those payments have already been completed, according to state officials.

The benefit season runs from June through November, meaning additional payments will continue to be distributed across the state over the coming months.

Which regions will receive the largest amounts of relief?

New York expects to distribute more than $2.2 billion in property tax relief this year.

Among the regions receiving the largest totals are:

Long Island: $698.4 million for approximately 582,000 homeowners

Mid-Hudson: $488.5 million for about 404,000 recipients

Finger Lakes: $205.2 million for roughly 279,000 homeowners

Western New York: $178.5 million for around 320,000 recipients

New York City: $158.6 million benefiting approximately 483,000 homeowners

Additional relief will also reach homeowners in the Capital Region, Central New York, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, and North Country.

How can homeowners track their STAR payment?

Homeowners who receive STAR credits can monitor the timing of their payment through the state’s STAR payment schedule and can also enroll in direct deposit through New York’s Homeowner Benefit Portal.

Officials recommend signing up as early as possible. Those who enroll less than 15 days before their benefit is issued may still receive a paper check this year, with direct deposit beginning in the following payment cycle.