Traveling to the United States generally requires having a U.S. visa, one of the immigration procedures that those planning to visit the country for tourism, business, or family reasons must handle.

There is an official authorization that allows certain people to enter the country legally without having a visa stamped in their passport.

This is the DSP-150 Form, a special document available to certain travelers who meet the requirements set by immigration authorities.

What is Form DSP-150, and what is it for?

The DSP-150 Form, also known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC) or Border Crossing Card, is a document issued by the U.S. Department of State.

This credential functions as a travel document and visa for certain Mexican citizens, allowing them to enter U.S. territory legally without needing to apply for a conventional U.S. visa in their passport.

However, its use is subject to specific conditions related to the place of entry, the length of the trip, and the distance the holder may travel within the country.

These people can obtain Form DSP-150

Currently, the DSP-150 Form is available only to Mexican citizens who meet the requirements established by U.S. immigration authorities.

To apply, it is necessary to:

Be a Mexican citizen .

Have a valid Mexican passport .

Complete the corresponding application.

Attend the consular interview when required.

Show that the trip meets the purposes allowed by this document.

In addition, the applicant must meet the general conditions required by U.S. authorities to receive entry authorization.

What benefits does the Border Crossing Card offer?

Those who obtain the DSP-150 Form can enter the United States to carry out authorized activities, such as tourism, shopping, family visits, or certain business trips.

Its main advantages include:

No visa stamped in the passport is required.

Allows frequent crossings at the land border .

Works as a travel document for authorized cases.

It has a validity period determined by U.S. authorities.

However, the card does not replace a visa in all cases and does not allow the holder to work or remain in the United States indefinitely.

What restrictions does Form DSP-150 have?

Although it makes entry easier, the Border Crossing Card does not eliminate all immigration restrictions.

U.S. authorities establish restrictions related to:

The maximum distance that may be traveled within the country in certain cases.

The authorized length of stay .

The types of activities that may be carried out during the stay.

In addition, CBP (Customs and Border Protection) officers retain the authority to authorize or deny entry after carrying out the corresponding inspection at the port of entry.