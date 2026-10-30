California drivers will face new rules for windshield and auto glass repairs starting January 1, 2027. Senate Bill 988, known as the California Motor Vehicle Glass Act, introduces consumer protections and new requirements for repair shops that handle insurance claims.

The law requires repair shops to explain whether a vehicle has an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and whether its sensors need recalibration after a windshield repair or replacement. These systems include safety features that rely on sensors to help detect hazards and prevent crashes.

What must auto glass repair shops tell customers?

Before starting work, repair shops must inform customers whether their vehicle has an ADAS and whether recalibration is needed according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. They must also explain whether they will perform the calibration and meet the manufacturer’s specifications.

If calibration is performed, the shop must provide written notice of whether it was successful. If the shop cannot perform the procedure, it must tell the customer to take the vehicle to a certified dealership or qualified specialist.

California drivers will face new rules for windshield repairs and insurance claims starting January 1, 2027. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

What drivers should know before filing an insurance claim

The law also changes how insurance-funded auto glass repairs are handled. Customers must file a claim and obtain a claim or referral number before entering into a repair contract covered by their insurance policy. Shops must provide good-faith estimates and itemized invoices.

Drivers will retain the right to choose their repair shop. Insurers cannot mislead or pressure customers into using a particular business, and repair shops cannot offer cash, gift cards, or other incentives in exchange for an insurance claim.

The law also prohibits policyholders from transferring their rights or benefits under a covered policy to a repair shop through an assignment-of-benefits agreement. Contracts that violate this restriction on or after January 1, 2027, will be void and unenforceable.