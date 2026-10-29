The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) can automatically deduct part of beneficiaries’ monthly payments if they received more money than they were entitled to. This is known as an overpayment and creates a repayment obligation that can affect future income.

According to the SSA on its official website, for certain overpayments reported since April 25, 2025, the agency may withhold 50% of monthly benefits if the debt is not resolved. In the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, the set deduction is 10%.

Who can have 50% of their benefits deducted?

The policy applies to beneficiaries who received payments above the authorized amount and have an outstanding debt with the SSA.

Overpayments can happen because of incorrect or incomplete information, as well as changes in income, employment status, address, or marital status that affect the amount of benefits.

The agency sends a letter explaining the reason for the overpayment and asking for repayment. If the issue is not resolved, it waits at least 30 days from the date the notice is sent before it begins recovering the money through monthly deductions.

How can you avoid Social Security withholding if you received a letter?

Beneficiaries have several options for responding to the notice:

Request an appeal: If they believe there was no overpayment or the amount being claimed is incorrect.

Request a waiver of repayment: If they believe the error was not their fault and meet the conditions for the SSA to forgive the debt.

Repay the money: Through the payment methods made available by the agency.

Request lower monthly deductions: If they acknowledge the debt but cannot afford the proposed withholding.

The SSA says that if an appeal or waiver request is filed within 30 days of the notice, it will not begin recovering the money until it makes a decision. This deadline should not be confused with the general 60-day limit to appeal, while a waiver can be requested at any time.

To request a waiver, beneficiaries may use Form SSA-632-BK. Those who need to reduce the amount withheld can request a change using Form SSA-634.