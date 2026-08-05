Bill Gates, known around the world as the cofounder of Microsoft, has once again announced a major technology project that directly involves AI.

For the tycoon, the use of artificial intelligence in the different aspects of everyday life is becoming a fact just as revolutionary as, in its time, the introduction of the computer in every home.

In that context, through his personal blog, he explained that he wants to accelerate the adoption of AI in Africa’s health systems and, for that purpose, his foundation and the company OpenAI will make an investment of $50 million.

This project, called Horizon 1000, will begin in Rwanda, where it will seek to promote the adoption of AI tools in primary care clinics, communities, and homes to improve access to medical services.

Bill Gates’ project to change Rwanda’s health system in two years

According to Gates, the initiative seeks to help African countries use artificial intelligence to strengthen their health systems and help health care workers.

It is explained that the Gates Foundation and OpenAI would provide funding, technology, and support so the project can move forward and meet an ambitious goal: reach 1,000 primary care clinics and the communities that depend on them by 2028.

The problem Bill Gates wants to solve with this project

Gates says that one of the biggest challenges facing health systems in low- and middle-income countries is the lack of medical staff.

According to the data shared by the tycoon, sub-Saharan Africa faces a shortfall of nearly six million health care workers, so doctors, nurses, and community health workers must serve large numbers of patients day after day with limited resources and scarce technology.

How artificial intelligence will be used for this project

The tycoon says that AI tools are not designed to replace doctors or nurses, but they can help them with everyday tasks, such as

Automatic preparation of clinical notes

Summary of medical consultations

Management of administrative documentation

Faster access to health information

Support for clinical decision-making

The goal is for professionals to be able to focus on patient care and reduce the time they spend on bureaucratic tasks.