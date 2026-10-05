Every year, millions of beneficiaries of Social Security wait for the same figure: how much their payments will rise. For 2027, the official answer comes on October 14, and the first estimates anticipate the largest increase in three years.

When the Social Security increase for 2027 is announced

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will announce its cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027 on October 14, 2026. That day, the official figure is released, calculated from inflation data (the consumer price index) for the period used by the SSA.

How much could the increase be, and who estimates it

Projections before the announcement place the increase for 2027 at around 3.5% or 3.6%. The most cited estimate comes from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a U.S. organization advocating for older adults that closely tracks the benefit and calculates 3.6%. If confirmed in that range, it would be the largest adjustment in three years.

How the COLA is calculated

The figure does not come from a discretionary decision, but from a formula. The Social Security Administration takes the CPI-W (the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers), averages the values for the third quarter of the year (July, August, and September), and compares them with the same period of the previous year. That variation is the COLA.

That is why the official figure can only be known in October: it depends on the September inflation figure, which is published shortly before the announcement. Preliminary estimates, such as TSCL’s, are based on the inflation data available at the time and may differ from the final figure.

What the COLA is and who it affects

The COLA (Cost-of-Living Adjustment) is the annual adjustment intended to keep Social Security payments from losing purchasing power to inflation. It is applied automatically: beneficiaries do not have to complete any procedure to receive it.

The adjustment reaches tens of millions of people in the United States, including retirees and other beneficiaries of the system, as well as those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Why this inflation figure matters so much

For those who depend on this income, every point of the COLA translates into concrete dollars every month. A higher adjustment means relief from the cost of living; a lower one means tighter purchasing power. That is why the October announcement is one of the most anticipated of the year for beneficiaries.