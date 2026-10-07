Best Buy launched a new deal on televisions that lets customers get a 50-inch 4K Smart TV for US$159.99. The promotion is part of Techtober, a series of discounts the chain is offering throughout October.

It is an Insignia F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which appears in the store with a savings of US$140, compared with a comparable price of US$299.99.

Best Buy sells a 50-inch 4K Smart TV for US$159

The TV model on promotion is NS-50F501NA26. According to the information published on Best Buy’s official page, it has an LED screen and a 4K Ultra HD 2160p resolution.

The system also includes HDR10, a technology that improves the level of detail in colors and image contrast.

In addition, it works with Fire TV, so it allows access to different streaming applications on the television.

Another of its features is integration with Amazon Alexa, which allows voice control functions to be used.

The main features of the Smart TV include:

50-inch LED screen.

4K Ultra HD (2160p) resolution.

Compatibility with HDR10.

Fire TV system.

Integrated Amazon Alexa.

Access to streaming applications and platforms.

How long does the Best Buy deal last?

The store identifies the promotion as a “Techtober Deal”. However, the posting for the 50-inch model does not specify an exact end date for the discount.

Therefore, those who want to take advantage of the price will need to check availability and the updated price directly at Best Buy, since the terms of the promotion may change.