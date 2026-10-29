A retired U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender returned to the skies on October 20, marking a new chapter for an aircraft that had spent years grounded. The tanker flew from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona to San Antonio International Airport in Texas after being acquired by Omega Air Refueling Services, a company that provides aerial refueling services for military aircraft.

The flight came more than two years after the Air Force retired its entire KC-10 fleet in September 2024. Rather than returning to military service, this aircraft is beginning a new stage under civilian ownership.

From the aircraft boneyard to a new destination

The aircraft, previously identified as 86-0034, had been stored at Davis-Monthan since 2021. It was among 10 retired KC-10 tankers offered for sale through a government auction in 2025.

Its return to flight highlights how retired military aircraft can find another use after leaving active duty. In this case, the new owner specializes in contracted aerial refueling, a service that helps military aircraft extend their range and remain airborne longer.

The KC-10 Extender has taken flight again after years in storage in Arizona. Wikimedia Commons

Photographs taken after the aircraft reached San Antonio showed it without its original aerial refueling boom. Omega has not announced when the KC-10 will begin operational missions or what modifications it may receive before entering service with the company.

The KC-10’s legacy in U.S. military aviation

The KC-10 Extender entered Air Force service in 1981 and remained part of its fleet for more than four decades. Built from the three-engine McDonnell Douglas DC-10, it was designed primarily to refuel aircraft in flight while also carrying personnel and equipment.

The tanker supported U.S. and allied military operations, helping aircraft travel longer distances without landing to refuel. Its cargo capacity also allowed it to transport supplies and personnel, making it a versatile asset for overseas deployments.

The Air Force retired the KC-10 in 2024 as it transitioned to newer aircraft, including the KC-46A Pegasus. The farewell marked the end of the type’s military service, but the return of 86-0034 to the skies shows that retirement does not necessarily mean the end of an aircraft’s flying life.

Omega already operates modified Boeing 707 and DC-10 aircraft for contracted aerial refueling. The company has not yet disclosed the timetable for the KC-10’s next steps, leaving its future operational role to be determined.