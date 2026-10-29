The Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed when beneficiaries can expect their Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments in November 2026. The schedule includes a key date in October: Friday, October 30, when the agency will issue the SSI payment for November because the first day of the month falls on a Sunday.

One important detail is that the November SSI payment will arrive on Friday, October 30. The payment is being issued before the month begins because November 1 falls on a Sunday. This is a calendar adjustment, not an additional benefit or an increase in the monthly payment.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) sets payment dates according to the beneficiary’s situation. The November schedule includes the following dates:

Friday, October 30: November’s SSI payment for eligible recipients.

Tuesday, November 3: Social Security recipients who began receiving benefits before May 1997, as well as people who receive both Social Security and SSI, under the agency’s payment rules.

Tuesday, November 10: Social Security beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month. The payment is scheduled a day earlier because November 11 is Veterans Day, a federal holiday.

Wednesday, November 18: Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th .

Wednesday, November 25: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

The official calendar includes an early SSI deposit and adjusted dates for some Social Security recipients. ssa.gov

The schedule is published in the SSA’s official 2026 payment calendar.

Why is SSI paid before November begins?

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program generally pays benefits on the first day of each month. When that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment is typically issued on the preceding business day.

Since November 1, 2026, falls on a Sunday, the SSA has scheduled the November SSI deposit for Friday, October 30.

Receiving the money in October does not mean beneficiaries will receive an extra SSI payment for November. It is the regular monthly benefit, paid early because of the calendar.

SSI provides financial assistance to eligible people who have limited income and resources and are aged 65 or older, blind, or have a qualifying disability. Children with qualifying disabilities may also be eligible.

What should beneficiaries do if a payment is late?

The SSA recommends allowing three additional mailing days after the expected payment date before contacting the agency if the money has not arrived.

Beneficiaries can also check their bank account or designated payment method and review the official calendar to confirm which date applies to their benefit. For the most reliable information, they should use the Social Security Administration’s official website and payment resources.