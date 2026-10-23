For truck drivers on U.S. roads, speaking English is once again a requirement that can take them off the job on the spot.

By order of the Department of Transportation, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) reactivated the requirement of English proficiency for commercial drivers, and anyone who does not comply during an inspection is declared “out of service,” which means they will be banned from continuing to drive.

Official: truck drivers who do not speak English are taken out of service

The starting point was Executive Order 14286, “Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America’s Truck Drivers,” signed on April 28, 2025. That order instructed the FMCSA to set aside 2016 guidance, which had stopped applying the out-of-service penalty for this reason, and to restore that consequence for violations of the English requirement.

The enforcement guidance went into effect immediately for federal inspectors in 2025, and the out-of-service penalty for this cause became operational as of June 25, 2025, following the vote of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

That was accompanied by one more step: on August 10, 2026, the FMCSA published a proposed rule (NPRM) to codify English proficiency as a driver qualification requirement and formally write the out-of-service violation into the regulations.

How it is assessed during an inspection

The FMCSA guidance establishes a specific procedure for roadside checks. The inspection begins in English and, if the officer notices that the driver may not understand, the officer carries out a language-proficiency assessment in two steps:

Driver interview : The driver must respond in English. Interpreters, translation cards (“I-Speak”), phrase cards, cellphone apps, and phone translation are not allowed. If the driver does not manage to respond sufficiently, they are cited for the violation, and the process does not move to the second step.

Recognition of traffic signs: The officer assesses whether the driver understands road signs that follow the federal standard (MUTCD) and electronic variable message signs.

What consequences can bring for truck drivers

When the violation is confirmed, the officer cites the driver and places them immediately out of service, in accordance with the standardized North American “out of service” criteria (North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria). Depending on the case, a driver disqualification process may also be initiated.

There is a single exception in border commercial zones, where the driver is cited but is not placed out of service or disqualified.