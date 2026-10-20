Florida has countless traffic signs, like the rest of the states. The local Official Driver License Handbook is full of signs with various meanings, colors, and symbols that all drivers and pedestrians should know.

Among so many, the yellow sign with a truck going downhill stands out. It appears on many routes, and not everyone knows what it means or what to do when they see it.

What the yellow sign with a truck going downhill means

The yellow sign with a truck going downhill is called “Hill/Grade” and means that the road ahead goes downhill.

In Florida, as in other states, warning signs are usually yellow and diamond-shaped. Their function is to alert drivers to upcoming conditions and what they should watch for.

What drivers should do

When faced with this sign, drivers should slow down and be prepared to shift into a lower gear to control speed, according to the Florida Official Driver License Handbook.