Atlanta, Dallas, and New York are some of the busiest international airports in the United States, which receive thousands of tourists and travelers year after year.

In that context, there is a passport requirement that everyone interested in flying to these destinations -including U.S. citizens who want to travel to or from abroad- will have to strictly respect: their international identification must be fully valid .

If they do not have a completely up-to-date passport, both authorities and airlines could deny transportation, so it is essential to check the passport expiration date in each case beforehand and renew it if necessary to avoid setbacks.

Traveling to Atlanta, Dallas, and New York from abroad: passport requirements that all visitors should know

As a general rule, the United States requires all travelers to present a document that is fully valid not only throughout their stay but also for an additional six months at the scheduled time of departure.

This rule is only waived for nationals of countries that are part of the so-called “6-Month Club”, who will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

It is important to consider that having a document in order is not only essential when traveling. It will also be required as part of the mandatory compliance requirements to apply for, for example, a U.S. visa.

What the law says about the passport of Americans who want to travel abroad

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185)-Travel control for citizens and aliens, it is established as federal law that

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to the limitations and exceptions the President may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart from or enter, or attempt to depart from or enter, the United States unless he bears a valid United States passport "

What is the normal validity of an American passport

Passport for those over 16: 10 years

Passport for those under 16: 5 years and cannot be renewed; they must be applied for again.

Other points that all international travelers should consider

Before allowing any travel, the authorities will take into account aspects such as