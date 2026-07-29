Although the U.S. visa and passport are the most common documents for entering the United States, there is an immigration alternative that allows some Mexican citizens to travel without presenting a traditional visa for certain trips.

This is the DSP-150 Form, known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC), a document issued by U.S. authorities that can be used to enter certain border areas of Texas, California, Arizona, and New Mexico when the established conditions are met.

What the Border Crossing Card (BCC) is and how it allows entry without a U.S. visa

The BCC or Border Crossing Card is a document issued by the United States for Mexican citizens who meet the eligibility requirements for a B1/B2 visitor visa.

When used together with a valid Mexican passport , the card can function similarly to a U.S. visa for entering the country by different means of transportation.

However, when presented on its own, the BCC has a more limited use and allows only short trips to certain areas near the Mexico-United States border.

The states where Mexicans can travel with the BCC without a traditional visa

The Border Crossing Card allows visits of up to 30 days in certain border areas of four U.S. states, as long as the purpose of the trip is tourism, unpaid business, or family visits.

The established limits are:

Texas: up to approximately 40 kilometers from the border with Mexico.

California: up to approximately 40 kilometers from the border.

New Mexico: up to 88 kilometers from the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is the nearest limit to the north.

Arizona: up to approximately 120 kilometers from the border.

Outside these areas or for different stays, travelers may need to meet other immigration requirements.

Who can apply for Form DSP-150 to travel to the United States

Not all Mexican citizens can obtain the BCC. To begin the process, applicants must meet certain conditions established by U.S. authorities.

The main requirements include:

Be a Mexican citizen and reside in Mexico.

Have a valid Mexican passport when submitting the application.

Meet the eligibility criteria for a B1/B2 visa .

Demonstrate strong ties to Mexico that indicate the intention to return to the country.

These requirements seek to ensure that the person applying for the document meets the necessary conditions to make temporary visits to the United States.

How long the BCC lasts and what travelers should check before traveling

The Border Crossing Card is valid for up to 10 years from its date of issue, although travelers should verify that it is still valid before making any trip.