President Claudia Sheinbaum issued the decree setting the rules for the 2026 year-end bonus, published Oct. 23 in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). Payment can begin on Nov. 10.

For those whose employment relationship is governed by the Federal Law for State Workers, the year-end bonus is equal to 40 days of pay, calculated on the basis set by Treasury guidelines. In other words, it is more than a month’s salary.

Who will receive the year-end bonus?

The decree covers employees of federal ministries, decentralized administrative agencies, and federal parastatal entities, as well as certain pensioners and professional service providers.

Confidential staff, liaison and management personnel, active-duty military members, and the Mexican Foreign Service will receive up to 40 days of pay. It also includes those under fee-for-service contracts paid under the Personnel Services budget line. Covered pensioners will receive a bonus of up to 40 days of the assigned contributions.

When will it be paid, and who is excluded?

Nov. 10 is the date on which payment may begin. That does not mean all beneficiaries will receive it that same day. Items to keep in mind:

Those who worked less than a year in 2026 will receive a prorated amount;

people hired under special fee-for-service contracts are excluded;

The provisions apply to federal employees and pensioners and do not establish a general 40-day year-end bonus for all workers in the country.

In the private sector, the Federal Labor Law sets a minimum of 15 days of pay, which must be paid no later than Dec. 20.