Renewing a U.S. passport can now be a much simpler process for thousands of citizens. The U.S. Government confirmed that adults who meet certain requirements will be able to renew their passport online or by mail, without having to go to a passport acceptance facility.

Everyone who meets these requirements can renew the passport with Form DS-82

The Form DS-82 is intended for U.S. citizens who meet a series of conditions set by the Department of State. In general, it may be used by those who:

Have a passport that can be submitted with the application

The document is not damaged

The passport was issued when the holder was 16 years old or older

It was issued within the last 15 years

It was issued in the applicant’s current name or the applicant can legally prove a name change

Online renewal: what are the requirements

The Department of State enabled online renewal for U.S. citizens who are eligible and request the regular processing service.

Those who meet the requirements can start the entire process from the official portal, upload the required documentation, attach a digital photo, and make the corresponding payment without sending documents by postal mail.

It is also possible to renew the passport by mail

People who do not use the digital system, but are eligible for DS-82, can complete the renewal by mail. To do so, they must send: