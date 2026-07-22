En esta noticia
Renewing a U.S. passport can now be a much simpler process for thousands of citizens. The U.S. Government confirmed that adults who meet certain requirements will be able to renew their passport online or by mail, without having to go to a passport acceptance facility.
Everyone who meets these requirements can renew the passport with Form DS-82
The Form DS-82 is intended for U.S. citizens who meet a series of conditions set by the Department of State. In general, it may be used by those who:
- Have a passport that can be submitted with the application
- The document is not damaged
- The passport was issued when the holder was 16 years old or older
- It was issued within the last 15 years
- It was issued in the applicant’s current name or the applicant can legally prove a name change
Online renewal: what are the requirements
The Department of State enabled online renewal for U.S. citizens who are eligible and request the regular processing service.
Those who meet the requirements can start the entire process from the official portal, upload the required documentation, attach a digital photo, and make the corresponding payment without sending documents by postal mail.
It is also possible to renew the passport by mail
People who do not use the digital system, but are eligible for DS-82, can complete the renewal by mail. To do so, they must send:
- The signed Form DS-82
- Their previous passport
- A passport-style photo
- Payment of the corresponding fees
- Any additional documentation that may be required, for example, to prove a legal name change