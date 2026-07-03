The tragedy caused by the earthquakes in Venezuela mobilized thousands of people inside and outside the country to help those affected.

However, amid the emergency, U.S. authorities issued an alert about a dangerous fraud scheme that uses fake donation campaigns to deceive those who want to help.

According to U.S. agencies, criminals take advantage of the urgency generated by natural disasters to spread fake websites, fraudulent social media profiles and nonexistent solidarity campaigns, with the sole objective of keeping the donation money.

How does the scam with fake donations for Venezuela work?

Cybercriminals create fake charities, crowdfunding campaigns, social media profiles and even pages that mimic well-known foundations to build trust among users.

In most cases, they use real images of the tragedy, emotional messages and urgent pleas for help to convince people to donate. Once the money is received, the funds never reach the victims.

The U.S. warning for those who want to help

Authorities recommended always researching the organization before making a donation and distrusting any campaign that pressures you to send money immediately.

Among the main recommendations are:

Verify that the organization is registered.

Confirm that the website is official .

Avoid donating through cryptocurrencies , gift cards, or untraceable transfers.

Carefully review the links before entering banking details.

How to donate safely after the tragedy in Venezuela

Authorities recommend working only with recognized organizations, verifying the authenticity of each campaign and always keeping receipts for any donations made.

They also advise not trusting messages shared only on social media or messaging apps and taking a few minutes to confirm the organization’s legitimacy before making any contribution.

That simple verification can prevent the money from ending up in the hands of scammers instead of reaching those who truly need help.