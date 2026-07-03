The migration offices of Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru continue applying strict controls to those traveling with an expired passport, both on international flights and at land border crossings. The lack of an updated document can lead to delays, boarding denials, and even refusal of entry to or exit from the territory.

In parallel, airlines and border agencies maintain the requirement to present a valid passport to authorize international travel. Although there are some flexibilities within specific regional agreements, the authorities note that each case is subject to the migration regulations of the destination country and the airlines’ policies.

What happens in Chile with expired passports

In Bolivia, Bolivian citizens and foreigners entering or leaving the country must have a valid passport or a valid travel document when undergoing migration checks.

The General Directorate of Migration (DIGEMIG) is the entity responsible for supervising entry to and exit from the national territory, and it can block passage if the identity document or passport is expired or does not meet the requirements established at the time of travel.

In the case of Bolivian citizens, valid documentation is required to leave the country and return without issues, although there are specific exceptions for some South American countries that allow travel with an identity document.

What Ecuador requires to enter or leave the country

In Ecuador, Ecuador Migration establishes that international travelers must have a valid and current passport or a document authorized through international agreements.

The authorities also remind that Ecuadorian citizens must identify themselves as nationals when entering or leaving the territory.

If the passport has expired, both airlines and migration control can prevent travel until the document is renewed.

In Ecuador, there is no general exception that allows entry with an expired passport, but migration authorities may consider specific cases based on international agreements or humanitarian situations, always under individual assessment at border control points.

Peru also requires valid documentation to travel

Peru requires foreigners to present a valid passport or identity document during migration control.

In the case of foreign residents, the authorities require them to have a valid passport when leaving the country.

In addition, although some Peruvian citizens may travel to neighboring countries using the DNI thanks to regional agreements, for many international destinations it remains mandatory to present a valid passport.

If the document is expired, airlines or Migration authorities may reject boarding or deny entry depending on the destination and the passenger’s nationality.

Which documents migration authorities usually review

Before authorizing an international trip, migration authorities and airlines usually verify various requirements related to personal documentation.

The main checks include: