A small town in rural Spain has launched an offer that is going around the world: fully renovated housing with no rent to pay, guaranteed permanent employment, and free school transport for children. There is only one condition: move there forever.

This is Arenillas, a town of just 40 inhabitants in the province of Soria, Castilla y León, which is seeking to attract families to stop depopulation. The initiative, launched by the town hall and the local Cultural Association, has already received 116 applications in less than a week, according to EFE news agency.

Renovated house, bricklayer job, and social bar in a town of 40 inhabitants

The offer from Arenillas, in Spain, is concrete and goes far beyond a free house. The selected family gets a fully equipped municipal home, with no rent expenses, and a stable job as a bricklayer tied to the maintenance and renovation of the town’s buildings.

In addition, there is the possibility of running the town’s social bar, a key meeting point for community life. “The bar is what brings life to a municipality, what creates unity and community,” Rodrigo Gismera, president of the Arenillas Cultural Association, explained to EFE, a central part of this job offer.

Free school transport and internet connection for remote work

The plan is aimed especially at families with children of school age, whom the town prioritizes to ensure generational renewal. The children can attend the regional school in Berlanga de Duero, located 20 km from the town, with free school transport managed by the Junta of Castilla y León.

The offer also includes improved internet access, an advantage designed for those who want to combine local employment with remote work . The town hall has already renovated seven homes in recent years as part of its strategy against depopulation.

How a family applies: key requirements

The town’s goal is to attract permanent residents who are committed to the long term, not temporary tourists or single people. The search is aimed at young families with children, willing to integrate into town life and take part in community activities.

The main points of Arenillas’ proposal are:

Free housing : renovated and equipped municipal house, with no rent cost.

Permanent job : stable position as a bricklayer for the maintenance of municipal buildings.

Social bar : possibility of running the town bar as additional income.

Free school transport : to the regional school in Berlanga de Duero, 20 km away.

Improved internet: connection suitable for combining local employment with remote work.

Arenillas is one of the few areas in Soria that is not losing inhabitants and, during the summer, its population multiplies to reach 300 people, especially in August during the town’s popular festivals.