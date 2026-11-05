Failing the English test during a US citizenship interview does not automatically end an applicant’s path to naturalization. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services gives applicants a second opportunity to pass if they do not meet the requirements during their first examination.

The agency schedules another interview within 60 to 90 days of the initial one. Applicants only have to retake the sections they failed, rather than repeat the entire test.

How many can you take the US citizenship test?

The English portion of the naturalization test evaluates an applicant’s ability to read, write, and speak English. USCIS assesses speaking skills during the interview, while reading and writing are tested through separate exercises.

If an applicant fails one or more sections, USCIS schedules a second examination within 60 to 90 days. For example, someone who passes the reading and speaking portions but fails the writing section will only need to take the writing test again.

Applicants seeking US citizenship must pass the English test as part of the naturalization process administered by USCIS. JanaShea

What happens if you fail the English test a second time?

Applicants who fail the required English or civics tests again during their second examination will have their Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, denied.

This means they will not receive US citizenship through that application. However, USCIS allows applicants who believe the decision was incorrect to request a hearing by filing Form N-336. The denial notice explains how to request this review.

Failing the English test does not automatically cancel a person’s lawful permanent resident status. It means they have not met one of the requirements for naturalization.