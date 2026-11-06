The U.S. government, through the Social Security Administration (SSA), confirmed a change to the retirement payment schedule for November 2026. The change will affect a group of beneficiaries who will receive their money on a different date than usual.

The change involves millions of people who receive monthly benefits and will be applied automatically, with no need to fill out forms or take any additional steps.

The change is tied to a special date on the U.S. federal calendar. What is it?

Why the SSA moved the retirement payment up in November

The SSA changed the usual deposit date for a group of retirees in November 2026 because Wednesday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, a U.S. federal holiday when government offices are closed.

According to the holiday calendar published by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the observance falls on Wednesday, Nov. 11. In this situation, the SSA follows a standard rule: when a scheduled payment falls on a federal holiday, the money is paid on the previous business day.

That is why the deposit for the second Wednesday of the month will be made on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Which retirees will receive Social Security on Nov. 10

The beneficiaries who will be paid on Tuesday, Nov. 10, are those whose birth date falls between the 1st and 10th of any month, as long as they are included in the payment schedule based on date of birth. Typically, this group receives retirement benefits on the second Wednesday of each month, but in November the date is moved up because of the federal holiday.

The SSA uses this system for people who filed for benefits on or after May 1, 1997. The birth date determines the Wednesday assigned for payment, so the advance does not require filling out forms, submitting requests or contacting the agency because it is applied automatically.

How the retirement payment schedule looks in November

According to the official 2026 payment schedule published by the SSA, November dates are distributed as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 3 : people who started receiving benefits before May 1997.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 : those born between the 1st and 10th.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 : those born between the 11th and 20th.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: those born between the 21st and 31st.

The Nov. 10 advance does not change payment dates for the rest of beneficiaries. The SSA keeps the usual schedule for those assigned to the third and fourth Wednesday of the month, while people who have received benefits since before May 1997 keep their payment date on the 3rd.