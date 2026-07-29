The prices of food continue to be one of the main concerns for millions of families in the United States.

Against the rise in the cost of living, each new program aimed at easing spending on basic goods generates enormous expectations among consumers.

In that context, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a plan for discounts of up to 30% on essential foods , although the benefit will be subject to certain requirements and access conditions.

How will the new benefit for buying cheaper food work?

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the five municipal supermarkets he plans to open in the city will offer a 30% discount on a basic food basket.

The measure is part of his plan to combat the rise in the cost of living and, according to official estimates, will allow shoppers to save around USD 90 per month, which is equivalent to almost USD 1,000 per year.

The price reduction will not apply to all supermarket products, but only to a set of foods considered essential and healthy. Among them are:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat

Seafood

Milk

Yogurt

Butter

Rice

Beans

Bread

Pasta

Tree nuts

This is how New York’s municipal supermarkets will work

According to the plan presented by City Hall, the city will build five supermarkets, one in each borough of New York, although daily operations will be handled by private companies selected through a bidding process.

To facilitate the program’s operation, the city government will exempt operators from paying rent and property taxes and will also provide an operating subsidy intended to finance discounts on the basic food basket.

The goal is for the stores to maintain reduced prices without affecting their economic viability.

When will the new supermarkets open?

The program is one of the main promises of Zohran Mamdani’s administration, who assured that the five municipal supermarkets will be operational before the end of his first term.

According to the plan presented, the first store would open in the Bronx next year, while a second branch is planned for East Harlem in 2029.

At the same time, the city continues to evaluate locations for the stores that will be installed in Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island.