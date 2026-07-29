In the United States, 11 federal holidays apply to the entire country, and then each state has its own holidays that only affect its territory. Nevada Day falls on the last Friday of October every year.

Therefore, on Friday, October 30, 2026, government offices will be closed, as well as schools and some businesses that join the day off.

The Government declared a holiday for Friday, October 30: What is being celebrated?

Nevada Day commemorates the date on which it became a state. It turns out that in 1854, although Nevada was a little-known area, a gold deposit was discovered that produced more than one billion dollars in silver and gold minerals.

From this event, two years later it became a territory and on October 31, 1864, a state of the United States.

However, the fact that it is celebrated on the last Friday of October is a much later decision: it was from October of the year 2000 that it began to adopt this system by decision of the state legislature.

Workers will have a new long weekend

Nevada Day is a holiday throughout the state, but the most important celebrations take place in Carson City.

From the classic and traditional parade to rock drilling contests, band battles, beard contests, and sporting events, the activities seek to honor the state’s legacy. Some visitors also take the guided tour of the Governor’s mansion.

On the other hand, the Nevada State Bank will remain open, although some branches may close earlier than usual. In any case, it is recommended to check public transportation schedules due to the schedule change.