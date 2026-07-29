Many banknotes end up deteriorating before their time because of humidity, dirt, or constant rubbing.

There is a homemade method that is becoming more popular because it helps keep them in better condition when stored for long periods.

Wrapping dollars in aluminum foil is a trick that some people use to create an additional barrier against environmental factors that can speed up the wear of paper money.

What Is Wrapping Dollars in Aluminum Foil For?

The main purpose of this method is to protect the banknotes when they are kept for a long time.

The aluminum foil acts as an additional layer that helps reduce contact with moisture, dust, and other particles that could contribute to the deterioration of the paper. It also limits rubbing against other objects when the money is stored inside boxes, drawers, or containers.

Although it does not make the banknotes waterproof, it can help keep their physical condition better when they are stored properly.

What Benefits Can This Trick Provide?

Those who use this method point out several advantages related to preserving money:

Reduces exposure to ambient moisture.

Protects banknotes from dust and dirt.

Reduces wear from friction with other objects.

Helps keep dollars cleaner during long storage periods.

Can help with the preservation of the paper if the money remains stored for a long time.

How to Wrap Dollars Correctly

For the method to be useful, conservation specialists recommend following some precautions.

The banknotes must be completely dry and clean before wrapping them. Then it is enough to cover them gently with a sheet of aluminum foil, without applying too much pressure to avoid marks or unnecessary folds.

Once protected, the ideal thing is to store the money in a dry, cool place away from heat sources, since no material can prevent damage caused by extreme temperature or humidity conditions.

Is It Advisable to Store Dollars This Way?

Wrapping dollars in aluminum foil can be a complementary measure for those who want to protect their banknotes from humidity, dust, and everyday wear.

However, experts agree that the preservation of money depends mainly on the conditions of the place where it is stored.