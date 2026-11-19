A new terminal with 23 gates is being built at one of the busiest airports in the United States: John F. Kennedy (JFK) in New York, which, according to official data, is the country’s busiest airport for international travel.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is publishing details of the project and the estimated opening date on its official website.

The New Terminal One: where it will be located

According to official information, the new terminal will be located on the site of JFK’s current Terminal 1 and the former Terminals 2 and 3.

Once completed, the project is expected to become the airport’s largest terminal, with 23 gates, 22 of them wide-body gates for global carriers. It will also include space for retail, food service and passenger circulation.

The promise is a place with room for 10,000 jobs and spacious, light-filled areas decorated with New York-inspired public art.

When the new terminal is expected to open

This $9.5 billion project is scheduled to open in phases, with the first phase set for 2027.

That phase includes the new arrivals and departures areas, as well as the first set of 14 gates.

“The new Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK International Airport and represents an integral part of the $18 billion transformation project already underway,” state officials said in the announcement statement released in 2022.

How many passengers does JFK handle each year

The shared data shows that more than 62 million travelers pass through the airport each year, generating more than $33 billion in sales.