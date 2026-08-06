Driving recklessly can end up costing much more than a simple fine. In different cities across the United States, some dangerous maneuvers can suspend the driver’s license.

That is what happens in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, where traffic enforcement systems provide for increasingly severe penalties for repeat offenders.

Which maneuvers can lead to license suspension?

The rules vary by state, but in general the authorities can suspend the license when a driver accumulates fines and points for repeated offenses.

Among the offenses that most often add points are:

Speeding.

Reckless or careless driving.

Failing to obey traffic signs or traffic lights.

Using a cell phone while driving, when prohibited.

Failing to yield or performing dangerous maneuvers.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (with much harsher penalties).

How does the point system work?

In most states, each violation adds a certain number of points to the driver’s record.

When the allowed limit is exceeded within a specific period, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or the corresponding state authority can:

Temporarily suspend the license.

Require mandatory driving courses.

Impose additional fines.

Revoke the permit permanently in the most serious cases.

The number of points and the length of time they remain on the record depend on each state’s laws.

What happens in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago?

Although the specific rules are different in Florida, New York, California, and Illinois, all four jurisdictions use mechanisms to curb repeat offenses by drivers.

Authorities can review the driving record and impose penalties when a driver accumulates numerous violations or exceeds the point limit set by law.

For that reason, specialists recommend regularly checking the driving record and avoiding adding new offenses that could jeopardize the license.

How can you avoid losing your driver’s license?

To reduce the risk of suspension, experts advise: