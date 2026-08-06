It will not be an eclipse or a meteor shower, but it promises to become one of the most striking astronomical events of the decade. The asteroid 99942 Apophis will pass near Earth and will be visible to the naked eye.

In addition to being observable, it also represents a great opportunity for the scientific community since it will allow them to study how Earth’s gravity alters the asteroid’s trajectory, rotation, and surface.

When will the phenomenon that millions will be able to see in the sky in 2029 take place?

This event will take place on Friday, April 13, 2029. It is estimated that the closest approach will occur at 21:45 UTC and the full passage will last approximately seven hours.

Close to 90% of the world’s population will be able to observe the phenomenon , as long as the sky remains clear and there is little light pollution.

It will not happen again for generations: What is known about the meteorite that will pass near Earth in 2029?

Apophis was discovered on June 19, 2004. It has an average diameter of 340 meters and its longest axis exceeds 450 meters.

At its closest point, Apophis will pass about 32,000 kilometers from Earth’s surface. This distance is less than the orbit of numerous geostationary satellites, which are located at an altitude of about 36,000 kilometers

It is composed mainly of material left over from the formation of the Solar System, so it is considered a type of “space fossil”.

When it was discovered, the specialists’ first calculations indicated that there was a probability of nearly 2.7% of impact in 2029. Risks had also been analyzed for 2036 or 2068.

Does it pose a threat to the planet?

After decades of optical observations and measurements, these scenarios were ruled out . The NASA confirmed that Apophis will not impact Earth in 2029 or for at least the next 100 years . The uncertainties that existed after its discovery were eliminated thanks to much more precise observations carried out in recent years.

From where will it be visible?

This phenomenon will be visible from:

Africa

Europe

Middle East

Asia

Australia

However, this is not a shower of stars or a shooting star: Apophis will appear as a bright point that will move among the stars for hours, and its movement will be visible because of its speed as it crosses the sky.

Researchers believe it will be the first opportunity in history to study such a large asteroid at such close range.