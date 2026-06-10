Weather forecasts keep severe weather in place for the rest of the week in the central United States.

Experts warned of multiple rounds of storms over the next few hours that could bring heavy rain, hail, and extremely strong winds exceeding 65 mph.

Heavy rain alert for today, Wednesday, June 10

According to AccuWeather experts, the main risk today of severe storms will cover a vast region from southern Canada to the Midwest and parts of the Mississippi Valley, where wind gusts could exceed 65 mph.

Specialists explain that the greatest concentration of intense storms will take place between Fargo, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin.

It was also warned that the risk could increase if atmospheric conditions become even more favorable for the development of severe weather.

What the weather forecasts say for Thursday and Friday this week

Both Thursday afternoon and evening, the storm risk will cover the areas between eastern Kansas and Michigan. Heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds are also expected during this period, with gusts capable of reaching 80 mph.

On Friday, meanwhile, specialists indicate that the threat will be in the Ohio Valley and the Appalachians.

The advice is to always stay alert to weather updates in case any major change occurs.