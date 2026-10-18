Angelina Jolie, 51, sold her historic mansion in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, for $24.75 million, after five months on the real estate market. The actress had initially offered the property for $29.85 million, so the final price was $5.1 million below the listing price.

What the historic mansion sold by Angelina Jolie is like

The residence, which belonged to the legendary film director Cecil B. DeMille, is located in Laughlin Park, an exclusive residential area in the Los Feliz neighborhood. The main house has approximately 11,000 square feet, equivalent to about 1,022 square meters, and is surrounded by nearly two acres of land.

Among its main facilities, it has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a 40-foot-long pool, a library, a tea house, a detached garage with capacity for three vehicles, a security station, a wine cellar, a gym, a laundry room and a separate guest house, with a fireplace and private access.

The property also offers views of the Hollywood Hills, the city’s famous sign and the Griffith Observatory.

Why the mansion is a historic property

The residence has a history dating back to the early 20th century, when it was designed by architect B. Cooper Corbett in 1913.

Three years later, in 1916, the property passed into the hands of Cecil B. DeMille, one of the key directors in the American film industry . His family kept the residence for decades, until the late 1980s.

The house’s history was thus linked to a decisive stage in Hollywood’s cinematic development . Regarding this, the real estate listing from Sotheby’s International Realty highlighted: “This iconic property is more than a remarkable house, it is a true piece of Hollywood history”.

How much Angelina Jolie paid for the mansion and why she sold it

The actress bought the residence in June 2017 for $24.5 million, after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt a year earlier. The place became the home of the actress and her six children.

The sale became known after the twins Knox and Vivienne turned 18 in July of this year. Jolie had explained in a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she hoped to leave Los Angeles when all her children reached adulthood. She had also expressed her desire to spend more time in Cambodia.