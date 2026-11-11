Paul McCartney becomes the third-richest musician in the world with a $1.4 billion fortune: the two stars ahead of him.

More than six decades have passed since The Beatles took over the world, and one of them is still rocking. Paul McCartney has surpassed the billionaire mark.

Forbes now estimates his fortune at about $1.4 billion, making him the third-richest musician in the world.

Who are the richest musicians ahead of Paul McCartney

According to Forbes, only two musicians have more money than the ex-beatle:

Jay-Z , with an estimated fortune of $2.8 billion

Taylor Swift, with about $2 billion

The business behind how McCartney became a billionaire

A large part of McCartney’s comes from MPL Communications, the music publishing company he founded, which manages the rights to his own songs and other artists’ tracks as well.

Over the years, it has bought catalogs such as Buddy Holly’s, along with Broadway musical scores and classic Christmas songs. Forbes values those acquisitions at about $250 million.

Touring has also added to his fortune. His Got Back tour, which ran from 2022 to 2025, included 79 concerts around the world. McCartney also owns properties in several countries and an art collection that includes works by René Magritte and Pablo Picasso.

His share of the Beatles

As one of the four original Beatles, McCartney receives a quarter of the profits of Apple Corps, the band’s company, which brings in about $50 million a year from streaming, vinyl sales, and merchandise. Forbes values each member’s stake at more than $150 million.

He also earns about $10 million a year from his share of the publishing rights to the Beatles’ songs, which he fought for about two decades to secure. The estimation is worth at least $200 million.

Paul McCartney is still working at 84 years old and has launched The Boys of Dungeon Lane this year.

Paul McCartney is still working at 84 years old

McCartney shows no signs of slowing down. In May 2026, he released The Boys of Dungeon Lane, his 20th solo studio album. He is also the subject of Man on the Run, a documentary directed by Morgan Neville about his life after the Beatles and the creation of Wings, the band he formed with his late wife, Linda McCartney.

In 2024, Britain’s Sunday Times Rich List had already named him the U.K.’s first billionaire musician, in an estimate that included his wife, Nancy Shevell. Now, Forbes has confirmed his billionaire status on his own.